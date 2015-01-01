Abricotine

Abricotine

Abricotine is an open-source markdown editor built for desktop.

Features

Abricotine preview

Write and export

Write in a clear distraction-free interface or in fullscreen mode.

Abricotine supports markdown syntax combined with some GFM enhancements (such as tables).

Save document as HTML or copy rich text to paste in your email client.

Preview

Document content is automatically previewed within the text as you type it.

Preview any image or iframe content (such as Youtube videos), math written with LateX, checklists and anchors.

Video and image preview

And more…

Code coloration

Code coloration

Spell checker

Spell checker

Side pane

Side pane

Download

Abricotine is an open-source software released under GNU General Public License.
It is available on Windows (7 and +), Linux and OS X in beta release.