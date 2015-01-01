Write in a clear distraction-free interface or in fullscreen mode.
Abricotine supports markdown syntax combined with some GFM enhancements (such as tables).
Save document as HTML or copy rich text to paste in your email client.
Document content is automatically previewed within the text as you type it.
Preview any image or iframe content (such as Youtube videos), math written with LateX, checklists and anchors.
Code coloration
Spell checker
Side pane
Abricotine is an open-source software released under GNU General Public License.
It is available on Windows (7 and +), Linux and OS X in beta release.